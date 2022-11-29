Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $32.40 Million Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 5.95% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $32,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 165,140 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 15.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

