Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 28,468 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,468 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.12% of Avangrid worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Avangrid by 10.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

