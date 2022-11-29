GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
Shares of GMSQF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About GameSquare Esports
