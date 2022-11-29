GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

Shares of GMSQF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

