GateToken 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.07 Million (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $3.60 or 0.00021948 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $389.67 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,399.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010535 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00241333 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003787 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.63190118 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,223,025.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

