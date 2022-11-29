General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Electric by 736.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $85.46. 107,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,328,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $103.73.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.