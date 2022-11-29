General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $443,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 122,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 122,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 170,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

GM opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

