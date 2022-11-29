Genesis Vision Reaches Market Cap of $423,060.67 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $423,060.67 and $1,350.73 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

