Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 45.5% in November

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.58. 175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Institutional Trading of Glen Burnie Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.