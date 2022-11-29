Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

