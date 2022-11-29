Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Update

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,400 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the October 31st total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cannabis ETF alerts:

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

POTX traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 37,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,452. Global X Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.61.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.