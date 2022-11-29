Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $49,784.73 and $196.13 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golden Goose is goldengoose.io.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

