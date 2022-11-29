Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.98

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 5.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 0.8% in the second quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 464,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth $50,000. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gores Technology Partners II

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

