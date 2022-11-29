Governance OHM (GOHM) Price Down 1.4% This Week

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $2,155.24 or 0.13088031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.05 or 0.07077329 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00499941 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.24 or 0.30408788 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
