Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the October 31st total of 324,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRCL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $215.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -2.46. Gracell Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gracell Biotechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRCL. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $8,029,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 43.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 783,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 238,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $235,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRCL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

