Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of GWO traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,408. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.50. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 25.39 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

A number of research firms have commented on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

