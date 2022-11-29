Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.34. 107,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,426,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

