Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.34. 107,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,426,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
