Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 659,300 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Guardforce AI Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of GFAI stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. 2,606,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,812,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Guardforce AI as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

