H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Holdings Lowered by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. reduced its holdings in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. H.B. Fuller accounts for 1.5% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.55% of H.B. Fuller worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after acquiring an additional 86,025 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 40.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 0.3 %

H.B. Fuller stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,078,235.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Owens sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,070.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,863.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $1,078,235.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $16,110,285 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

