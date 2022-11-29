Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.31) price objective on Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Hamborner REIT in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Hamborner REIT alerts:

Hamborner REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

ETR:HAB opened at €7.53 ($7.76) on Friday. Hamborner REIT has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($8.54) and a 12 month high of €9.45 ($9.74). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €7.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $600.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.78.

Hamborner REIT Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.