Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.24

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.24 and last traded at C$21.80, with a volume of 5770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.10.

Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director John Davidson Martin Wood purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,000.

About Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

