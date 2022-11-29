HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.81. 774,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 329.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $22,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

