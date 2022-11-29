Head to Head Analysis: Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) and Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Ntt Docomo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 5.70 -$245.64 million N/A N/A Ntt Docomo $44.42 billion 2.63 $5.91 billion N/A N/A

Ntt Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

14.3% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackSky Technology and Ntt Docomo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ntt Docomo 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Ntt Docomo.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and Ntt Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66% Ntt Docomo N/A N/A N/A

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Ntt Docomo

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Business, Smart Life Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. Further, it provides optical-fiber broadband, satellite mobile communications, and international services; distributes video, music, and electronic books, etc.; and offers finance/payment services, online shopping service, other life-related services, etc. Additionally, the company engages in the mobile device protection service, commissioned development/sale, system maintenance businesses, etc. As of March 31, 2019, it had 78.45 million cellular subscriptions; and 70.15 million d POINT CLUB memberships. NTT DOCOMO, INC. has collaboration with Tohoku University to research on an artificial-intelligence technology to detect periodontal disease by photographing a person's gums with a smartphone. It also has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and KDDI Corporation for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

