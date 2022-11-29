Head to Head Comparison: TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) & YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) and YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TerrAscend and YaSheng Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TerrAscend currently has a consensus price target of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 92.79%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TerrAscend and YaSheng Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TerrAscend and YaSheng Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.21 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.38 YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than YaSheng Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TerrAscend beats YaSheng Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

