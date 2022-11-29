Head-To-Head Review: EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 13.08% 10.73% 2.85% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Electric Power and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 2 6 0 2.75 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

American Electric Power presently has a consensus target price of $99.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.29%.

This table compares American Electric Power and EnSync’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $16.80 billion 2.89 $2.49 billion $4.83 19.59 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Risk and Volatility

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Electric Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Electric Power beats EnSync on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydro, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About EnSync

(Get Rating)

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.