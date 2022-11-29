Hermez Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $150.29 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.11 or 0.00024947 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $150.29 million and approximately $541,941.37 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,488.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010402 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040954 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00242395 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.10768882 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $553,634.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

