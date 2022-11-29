Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20-7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.96-2.04 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. 14,604,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,637,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

