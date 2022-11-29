Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-0.58 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.6 %

HPE traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,604,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,637,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.15.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

