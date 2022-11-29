High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.02. 4,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.69. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.77 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$465.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26.
Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
