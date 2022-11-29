High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

Shares of HLF stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.02. 4,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.69. High Liner Foods has a 12 month low of C$10.77 and a 12 month high of C$15.45. The company has a market cap of C$465.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.26.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About High Liner Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 3,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at C$100,080. In other news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,754.29. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080.

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.