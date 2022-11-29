Hill & Smith PLC (HILS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Shares of Hill & Smith stock traded up GBX 23.44 ($0.28) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,201.44 ($14.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,661. The company has a market capitalization of £961.27 million and a P/E ratio of 1,963.93. Hill & Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 859 ($10.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,872 ($22.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,027.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,141.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, insider Leigh-Ann Russell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($14.00) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($27,993.78).

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

