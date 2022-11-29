Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 3.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 35,837 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,350,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27.

In related news, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,046 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $57,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 11,002 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $73,053.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $454,401. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth about $51,506,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,078,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 825,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 624,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

