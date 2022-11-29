Hop Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $140,890.19 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $140,890.19 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0865 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.05 or 0.07077329 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00499941 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.24 or 0.30408788 BTC.

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.