Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 285,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.76% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $138,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

