HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $29.28

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.28, but opened at $30.76. HSBC shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 44,054 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Redburn Partners cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 585 ($7.00) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 585 ($7.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.22.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HSBC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 49.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 106,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HSBC by 20.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HSBC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.