Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $579.00.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana Trading Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

