Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUMGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $579.00.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

