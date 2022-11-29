Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $658.74 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $16,903.94 or 1.00183624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $658.74 million and $199,114.89 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

