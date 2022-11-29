Hyperfine (HYPR) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Hyperfine to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s rivals have a beta of 13.35, meaning that their average share price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 90 602 1660 78 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Hyperfine currently has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 451.28%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 86.55%. Given Hyperfine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million -0.23

Hyperfine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hyperfine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.79% -44.32% -25.31%

Summary

Hyperfine rivals beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

