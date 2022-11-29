ICON (ICX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $154.82 million and $2.42 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

