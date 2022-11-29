IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after purchasing an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in IDEX by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.24 and a 200-day moving average of $202.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

