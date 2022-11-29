Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading Down 5.2%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 32,368 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 868,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $25,639.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $25,639.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 997,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock worth $165,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

