Immutable X Price Tops $0.44 (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00002662 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $249.99 million and $7.86 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

