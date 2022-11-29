Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 122,842 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total transaction of $14,994,094.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,863,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,507,336.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $10,199,219.86.

On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $4,016,111.11.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63.

Impinj Trading Up 1.0 %

PI traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.71. 25,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,597. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

