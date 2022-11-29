Insider Buying: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,659. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aaron Vandevender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Aaron Vandevender purchased 100,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 115,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,155. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,098,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 395,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 27.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Applied Molecular Transport from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

