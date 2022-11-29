Insider Buying: GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) CEO Buys 4,174 Shares of Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.42. 588,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,916. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $102.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,715 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 929,177 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GXO Logistics

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GXO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

