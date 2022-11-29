Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells 48,562 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 2,141,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.85. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.29.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Citigroup cut their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.