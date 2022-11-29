Insider Selling: Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Sells 24,752 Shares of Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Michael Colbow sold 24,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$201,431.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$587,107.87.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLDP traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,004. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.93 and a 12-month high of C$19.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 14.44 and a quick ratio of 13.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BLDP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.40.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

