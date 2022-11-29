Insider Selling: Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,246,674.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Celsius stock traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 842,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,657. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celsius to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

