Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.32, for a total transaction of $1,330,128.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,433,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,683,270.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of MORN traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.90. 7,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,161. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.58 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Morningstar

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MORN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

