Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $929,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,193.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

COOP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. 169,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,837. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 80.6% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,221,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 214,049 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 639.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,430,000 after purchasing an additional 975,097 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

