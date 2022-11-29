Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of RAPT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,616. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.
Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
