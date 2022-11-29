Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPTGet Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00.
  • On Thursday, October 13th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RAPT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,616. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

