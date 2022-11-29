Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $89,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $762,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 2nd, William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $111,600.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RAPT stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,616. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.