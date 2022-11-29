Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $444,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,589,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.14. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $104.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 51.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth about $222,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter worth $2,683,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TriNet Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.